Noem signed a bill eliminating fees for concealed arms permits

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill to wipe away state and county fees for concealed firearm permits.

“It will not cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights in South Dakota,” said Governor Noem.

The bill is estimated to cost the state about $110,000 annually in lost revenue.

The Republican governor initially proposed eliminating state business filing fees as part of the bill, but lawmakers struck that portion from the legislation. They argued it would have created a flood of out-of-state entities applying for business registrations in South Dakota.

