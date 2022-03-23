NSU Business and Innovation Center receives legislative approval

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University’s Lincoln Hall Project has received full legislative approval, with the South Dakota House passing Senate Bill 44 on March 3.

The bill and project will replace Lincoln and Briscoe halls with a state-of-the-art facility housing the Northern School of Business and an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. Officials say new nursing classrooms and an expanded simulation lab will increase annual cohort capacity for South Dakota State University’s Accelerated Nursing program, delivered on NSU’s campus for nearly a decade.

Gov. Kristi Noem voiced support for the project in her December budget address and funding through the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act. Now that the governor has signed the bill, final federal approval is needed for Northern to begin the project.

“Northern is grateful for the support of our legislators and governor, and the hard work of countless individuals to move this important campus facility forward,” said NSU president, Dr. Neal Schnoor. “It will create optimal learning environments for business and nursing students, feature modern integrated social learning spaces, and drive future-oriented collaborations with the community to enhance regional economic development.”

Officials say Northern is already partnering with the Aberdeen Development Corporation and the Center for Rural Innovation on an initiative aiming to create new digital jobs and tech startups in the Aberdeen area.

Authorities say the facility is also expected to house Northern’s Admissions Office, and it will create a welcoming entrance for students, families, and visitors.

If authorized, the NSU Business and Innovation Center would tentatively open in fall 2024.

