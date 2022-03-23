Presentation College hosts panel for Women’s History Month

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Presentation College Diversity Club is hosting an Empowering Women Panel Wednesday night, featuring some strong female leaders from Aberdeen.

”For this month, being Women’s History month, we wanted to highlight a lot of women in the community and here on campus that really show empowerment and show women that they can be anything they want to be, so we wanted to highlight them,” said Sophia McDermott, the Director of the Career and Learning Center at Presentation College and member of the Diversity Club.

Before the event, we joined some of those women at Almonte Ave. Events to discuss the importance of acknowledging the disadvantages women face.

Councilwoman Tiffany Langer welcomes those conversations as the only female on the Aberdeen City Council.

”A lot of times, people like to shy away from that conversation because it is uncomfortable, but I’ve kind of made my way making uncomfortable conversations happen. So, anytime that I can have that talk and make sure people understand that it’s still an ongoing thing, I like to do it,” said Langer.

Gina Karst, the Executive Director of Safe Harbor, sees these disadvantages affecting the women she serves.

”You know, I see it every day in victims that I serve that they just need the lift-up. They need the help to help them to feel that they are worth something,” said Karst.

Jordyn Volk, the owner of Jordyn’s Photography and Almonte Ave. Events, is a self-employed entrepreneur. She works primarily with mothers, and says new moms especially are not recognized enough for the work they do.

”Building my business, becoming a first time mom, and working full-time at another job, it was just a whole different ballgame that really not a lot women are given the credit for that they should be,” said Volk.

These women will be speaking at 6 p.m. in South East 127 at Presentation College on March 23rd. View a full list of panelists below:

Sister Myra Remily – Presentation Sister

Jordyn Volk – Owner of Jordyn’s Photography

Gina Karst – Executive Director of Safe Harbor

Sophia McDermott – Director of the Career & Learning Center at Presentation College

Tiffany Langer – City Council Woman

Susan Kornder – Executive Director of Northeastern Mental Health Center

Melissa Skinner – Assistant, Presentation College; Advocate & Training Assistant Episcopal Church, Indigenous Ministries

Carley Jeffery – Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Presentation College

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.