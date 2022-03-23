Riggs enjoys coaching a very young Storm team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With so much March Madness going on the Sioux Falls Storm have managed to play 2 games already without too much fan-fare.

And they’ve won both games so far which is nothing unusual for Kurtiss Riggs who’s had great success as the team’s Head Coach and General Manager.

But if you look closely at the roster you won’t see many names that you recognize. And for Riggs, he told me he’s really enjoying this team so far because of the fact that there are so many new, young faces on his team. ”We’re really young and we’re used to having a full slate of veterans and we have one on our 25 man roster so a lot of inexperience, a lot of simple mistakes but a hard-working group. It’s fun, I mean they really work their tails off and rally around each other and they’re here for the ultimate goal and that is to win games.”

The Storm are 2-0 so far and resume their season Monday night at the Premier Center against Iowa.

