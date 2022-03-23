South Dakota COVID-19 update: 5 dead, hospitalizations and active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health has decided to release the state’s COVID updates only on Wednesdays going forward.

According to health officials, there have been five additional COVID-19 related deaths in South Dakota since last week. One was in their 30s, two were in their 50s, one was in their sixties and one was eighty years or older. The state’s total death toll is now 2,880.

Authorities report active cases are down since last week by 171, reaching a total of 2,426.

There are currently 111 newly confirmed and probable cases, reports indicate.

In South Dakota hospitals, 64 people are currently battling COVID-19, health officials say.

In recent COVID news, Moderna and Pfizer are currently conducting studies on vaccines for young children.

Here’s what is known so far, and what’s next before the nation’s 18 million children younger than 5 can become eligible for vaccination.

