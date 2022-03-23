Avera Medical Minute
Teacher in Minnesota asked to take down Ukrainian flag

Ukraine Flag (file)
Ukraine Flag (file)(Yehor Milohrodskyi)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON, Minn. - A teacher in southeastern Minnesota has been asked by high school administrators to remove a Ukrainian flag from her classroom, a flag her students asked her to display as a show of solidarity for the war-torn country.

Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck says district lawyers are reviewing the school system’s policy covering what can be displayed in classrooms. He said he’s concerned that allowing the Ukrainian flag could lead to unwanted displays.

The co-president of the local teacher’s union, Justin Blom, says displaying the flag is one way for kids to identify and talk about bullying.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

