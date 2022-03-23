Avera Medical Minute
Tough preseason schedule made the Coyotes better for NCAA Tourney

South Dakota played tough preseason which is paying dividends now
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes are clearly playing their best basketball at the right time, especially when it comes to defense.

And you have to look back on 5 big opponents that Dawn Plitzuweit’s team played to open the season. They didn’t have much luck in the win column and got blown out by top-ranked South Carolina at the Pentagon.

But they learned a lot about themselves and it is really paying off now after 2 huge wins in Waco, TX (over Ole MISS and Baylor) to make the Sweet 16.

Liv Korngable says, ”In our non-conference schedule we didn’t see the success that we wanted and those games really helped to prepare us for this moment and to realize how hard and how tough you have to be to play against Power 5 teams.”

Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says, ”This group of young ladies and this is where we struggled early in the season, our calling card has been our defense. And yes, we can score points at times. We didn’t score points very efficiently but again we used a lot of energy defensively so for them to stay the course is really really special and it’s a great opportunity.”

The Coyotes will face Michigan Saturday at 5:30 in their Sweet 16 game in Wichita... And after what they did to the #2 seeded Baylor Bears last Sunday, they will come into the game with plenty of confidence. After all, they haven’t trailed in their 2 wins to make it this far!

