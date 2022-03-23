Avera Medical Minute
Wagner woman charged in connection with death of toddler son

court gavel
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAGNER, S.D. - A mother has been charged in Charles Mix County in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son.

Twenty-seven-year-old Calarina Drapeaux has been charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor and two drug counts.

Drapeaux’s 31-year-old boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish Jr., has pleaded not guilty to the abuse felony charge and two drug counts in the child’s death last month. Sharpfish faces a trial in May.

Officials say Drapeaux brought the boy to the hospital in Wagner where he was found to have extensive bruising and fresh and healing broken bones. He was later pronounced dead. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

