Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Russian Tortoise

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this week’s Wild Wednesday, we had “Buddy” the Russian Tortoise join us with Education Specialist Allison Gould from the Great Plains Zoo. The Russian Tortoise can live up to 50 years old and is different from other tortoises in that it has four toes instead of five. We loved learning about the Russian Tortoise!

