Wind Sticks Around

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep that wind around as we head through the rest of our Wednesday. In fact, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of south central South Dakota until 7 p.m. Wind gusts of 50 mph will be possible in that part of the region. Otherwise, we’re looking at wind gusts of 40 mph for most of us and some cloudy conditions. Clouds will break out to the west, but it will be cool again with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The wind should die down tonight and the clouds will start to break. Lows will drop to near 30°. We’ll see the sun come out on Thursday and have less wind. Highs will jump into the 50s for almost everyone. The 50s and sunshine should stick around for Friday, but we’ll see the wind start to pick up again as we head into the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, highs will be in the 50s for most of us with 60s possible Sunday out west.

Early next week, we should see temperatures warm to near 60 on Monday before cooling off by midweek. That’s also when we’ll see our next chance for a few sprinkles and showers. High temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to near 50.

