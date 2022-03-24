Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 23rd

NCAA and WNIT Previews, Plays of the Week and Dordt NAIA reaction
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Super Seniors at USD couldn’t be having more fun on their road to the Sweet 16. The same applies to the SDSU women who are over the disappointment of not getting a bid to the NCAA Tournament and winning big in the WNIT. Plays of the Week from basketball and baseball and the Dordt Defenders reflect on a historic run in the NAIA National Championships in women’s basketball.

