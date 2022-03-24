Aberdeen gifted D.A.R.E. car by Steven Lust Automotive

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the staples of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program in aberdeen is the D.A.R.E. car, which has been around for decades. The new car for the program was just gifted to the city, thanks to Steven Lust Automotive.

The city had been leasing the car since 2020, but when it came time to renew that lease, Steven Lust had a different plan in mind.

”The lease was coming up and I brought it to Steven’s attention. I said, ‘Hey, what would you like to do?’ It didn’t take him much time to consider and he goes, ‘We’re going to give it to the city,’” said Lee Keller, the General Manager at Steven Lust Automotive.

The car is mainly used for the D.A.R.E. program to educate against drug abuse. Keller’s son just graduated from the program, so he knows the importance it has in the community.

”The sooner we get the awareness out to kids, the better it’s going to be longevity and better for our community,” said Keller.

The Aberdeen City Council accepted the gift at their meeting Monday. All Steven Lust Auto jokingly asked for in exchange was maybe an exemption from a parking ticket or two in the future.

While those future parking tickets might not be forgiven, City Manager Joe Gaa says the city is appreciative of generous acts like this.

”Aberdeen, we know, is a very philanthropic community and folks come out and support all sorts of things. This is just another example of that, and it’s used all over the place,” said Gaa.

The car is not only used at D.A.R.E. programs, but also at events around town. The Aberdeen Police Department says it serves as a great conversation starter with the community.

”A lot of the conversations lead out to, ‘Oh you get to drive that car? That is so cool,’” said Sergeant Mike Law.

The APD says the gift of the car shows the support the community has for them and the program.

”It’s an awesome feeling to know that you have the community backing, not just for the program, but as a department. I don’t even know how you would measure that one either, it’s an awesome feeling,” said Sgt. Law.

The 2020 Camaro has less than 1,700 miles on it, so the Aberdeen Police Department says they expect to get plenty of years of use out of the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.