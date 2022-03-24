Avera Medical Minute
Absentee voting begins March 28 for City Election

Voting generic
Voting generic(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Absentee voting for the upcoming City of Sioux Falls Election will begin on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The voting will take place on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building at 415 North Dakota Avenue.

All Sioux Falls voters may vote in-person at the Minnehaha County Administration Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. In-person absentee voting ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 11.

Voters may also request an absentee ballot be sent to them by mail by submitting an application to their County Auditor.

The deadline for voter registration for the upcoming Tuesday, April 12, 2022, election is also on Monday. In order to vote in the upcoming election, you must be registered by 5 p.m. on March 28.

Residents may register to vote at their County Auditor’s office, the City Finance office or the City Clerk’s office, driver’s license station, military recruitment offices, public assistance agencies providing food stamps (TANF or WIC), and the Department of Human Services offices, which provide assistance to the disabled.

To check your current voter registration, download a Voter Registration Form, or to learn more about the election, click on “Voter Registration” at SiouxFalls.Org/Election.

