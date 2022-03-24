Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Biden administration working to ensure Native Americans have equal access to voting

In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, joined at right by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, speaks to reporters about the 2020 Census on Capitol Hill in Washington. O.J. Semans is one of dozens of tribal officials and vote activists around the country pushing selection of Haaland to become the first Native American secretary of Interior.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The White House says local, state, and federal officials must do more to ensure Native Americans have equal access to voting.

The Biden administration released a report Thursday that reiterated the persistent, longstanding, and deep-rooted barriers to voting in tribal communities.

Native Americans and Alaska Natives vote at lower rates than the national average but have been a key constituency in tight races and states with large Native populations.

Absent action from Congress, Biden is seeking changes at the local and state levels. The White House report builds on other work by Native American voting rights advocates.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages
Dave & Buster's
A sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s
Police lights road
Police: Names released in two-vehicle fatal crash, Lincoln County
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags at half-staff in honor of Madeleine Albright
Teacher strike
Minnesota teachers in third week of strike, California follows suit
Salute to Our Heroes dinner to benefit Wings of Valor Lodge
‘Salute To Our Heroes’ fundraiser raises money for Wings of Valor Lodge
MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Evan...
Planned Parenthood receives $20 million from Bezos’ ex-wife