Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dordt Defenders proud of their season that ended just shy of a national title in NAIA Women’s Basketball

Defenders finished 29-9 after great season with plenty of adversity
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders were down by more than 30 in the NAIA title game last night before they put on a spirited run to close the gap to 10.

But it was too much to overcome. Despite the loss, the team was still proud of what turned out to be an incredible run to the national championship game.

Head Coach Bill Harmsen says, ” For this team to get to this stage, beating all these great teams to get to this point I’m just humbled by it. I’m just really amazed at how this team continued to grind and stick with it each and every day.”

GPAC MVP Ashtyn Veerbeek says, ”I’m proud of all my teammates and how hard they have worked and we’re not going to let this game hold us back from all the accomplishments this season brought.”

Ethan SD’s Karly Gustafson says, ”Yeah it was such a fun tournament and just to come out here with my team all such great girls and we all get along so well so that was just such a fun tournament to experience with them.”

And they return 4 of 5 starters next year so the future is very program for this team and program. Congrats to the Defenders on a tremendous run! Bill Harmsen will be on Calling All Sports on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages
Police lights road
Police: Names released in two-vehicle fatal crash, Lincoln County
03/22/22 1225 pm. SD Hwy 28 is currently shut down from 473rd Ave to 474th Ave for a Semi Roll...
Police: SD HWY 28 shut down due to overturned semi-truck
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property

Latest News

USD's Super Seniors really enjoying the run to Sweet 16
Super Seniors for USD really enjoying the run to the Sweet 16
SDSU women over disappointment of NCAA and enjoying more March basketball in WNIT
Jackrabbits over the NCAA disappointment and are pumped to be still playing in March
March 23rd Plays of the Week
March 23rd Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 23rd
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 23rd