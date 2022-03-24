Dordt Defenders proud of their season that ended just shy of a national title in NAIA Women’s Basketball

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders were down by more than 30 in the NAIA title game last night before they put on a spirited run to close the gap to 10.

But it was too much to overcome. Despite the loss, the team was still proud of what turned out to be an incredible run to the national championship game.

Head Coach Bill Harmsen says, ” For this team to get to this stage, beating all these great teams to get to this point I’m just humbled by it. I’m just really amazed at how this team continued to grind and stick with it each and every day.”

GPAC MVP Ashtyn Veerbeek says, ”I’m proud of all my teammates and how hard they have worked and we’re not going to let this game hold us back from all the accomplishments this season brought.”

Ethan SD’s Karly Gustafson says, ”Yeah it was such a fun tournament and just to come out here with my team all such great girls and we all get along so well so that was just such a fun tournament to experience with them.”

And they return 4 of 5 starters next year so the future is very program for this team and program. Congrats to the Defenders on a tremendous run! Bill Harmsen will be on Calling All Sports on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.