Flags at half-staff in honor of Madeleine Albright

FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff.
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, effective immediately, until sunset on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

This order is in response to a proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden. You can find that proclamation here.

