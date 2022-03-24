Flags at half-staff in honor of Madeleine Albright

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, effective immediately, until sunset on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

This order is in response to a proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden. You can find that proclamation here .

