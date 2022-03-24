Avera Medical Minute
I-90 road construction project in McCook County underway

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major Interstate road construction project in southeast South Dakota is underway.

Crews have begun reconstructing I-90 from Salem to Humboldt, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The work will impact westbound lanes.

Two-way traffic will be used in the eastbound lanes during the reconstruction, which began this week. This will continue until until the westbound lanes are completed in mid-November.

Work on the project includes recycling the existing surfacing, placement of 11 ½ inches of new concrete surfacing with asphalt shoulders, reconstruction of two bridges, rehabilitation of two additional bridges, replacement of culverts, and regrading of low-lying areas.

Westbound on and off-ramps at exit 368 (Canistota) will be closed for the duration of the reconstruction. Westbound on and off-ramps at exit 364 (U.S. Highway 81, Salem) and exit 374 (Montrose) are currently closed until asphalt surfacing is complete. Asphalt surfacing is currently being scheduled for late April when hot mix asphalt is available.

Eastbound ramps will not be affected during the project.

The roadway reconstruction is scheduled to be completed and reopened by Nov. 18, 2022, with final lane striping to be completed in 2023.

