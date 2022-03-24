Jackrabbits over the NCAA disappointment and are pumped to be still playing in March

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women’s team is hoping to do the same thing the Coyotes did in 2016 when they should have been picked as an at-large team from the Summit League. And they Coyotes won 6 straight in the WNIT and the championship.

Ironically both defeated Minnesota in the second round and the Jacks will host a 3rd straight home game Thursday night. Sure, they were bummed not to make the Big Dance, but they are enjoying an extended season.

Junior Myah Selland says, ”Obviously it was a bummer not getting into the NCAA but like I said earlier, we get to play basketball in March. None of us wants this season to end. We want to keep playing for each other and playing for as long as we can so like I said, to get a chance to play basketball in March is always fun.”

Head Coach Aaron Johnston says, ”Certainly disappointed and I think we have a team that could compete in any national tournament, that’s how good I think our team is. So I thought it was okay to be disappointed but they did shift gears as they have done all year through some disappointments and adversity to really focus on what we can make of what’s in front of us. What can we control versus what can we complain about and they’ve just handled that with a great deal of maturity. So I’m really proud of them.”

Haileigh Timmer of Rapid City has had 2 huge games in the WNIT for the Jacks. Selland and the Jackrabbits will host Drake on Thursday night in their favorite place to play, Frost Arena.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.