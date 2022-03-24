March 23rd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -#5 Adam Dykman changed his last name to Dunk-Man in the regionals with some rim rattlers as Augie made it all the way to the title game before falling to NW Missouri State.

Play #4 was a grand moment for Augustana’s Carter Howell as he brought in 4 runs with 1 swing in a big win over DWU.

#3 belong to Ethan native Karly Gustafson who helped Dordt to a dominant win over Campbellsville and eventually a spot in the national championship game last night.

#2 was the game-winning 2 with no time left in Overtime in O’Gorman’s thrilling win over Washington in the AA semi’s as David Alpers crowned a huge Knight.

And #1 goes to all three of our boys state basketball champs...Roosevelt defending it’s AA title with a perfect season and great team effort... Dakota Valley also going unbeaten in Class A with Isaac Bruns leading the way as a junior...and DeSmet went back to back in Class B led by future Jackrabbit Kalen Garry.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

