Minnesota lawmakers plan to redesign offensive state flag and seal

The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota lawmakers are resurrecting an effort to redesign the state's flag and seal, which proponents say are indistinct compared with other U.S. states and feature imagery that is offensive to Native Americans. (Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)(Mohamed Ibrahim | Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota lawmakers are resurrecting an effort to redesign the state’s flag and seal.

Redesign proponents say the current flag is indistinct among other U.S. states and features imagery that is offensive to Native Americans.

The legislation from Democratic Reps. Mike Freiberg, of Golden Valley, and Peter Fischer, of Maplewood, would establish a 14-member redesign commission. The current flag is blue with the official state seal prominently displayed.

Upper Sioux Tribal Chairman Kevin Jensvold says the seal on the flag fails to come to terms with Minnesota’s history of violence against Native Americans.

