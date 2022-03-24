Minnesota lawmakers plan to redesign offensive state flag and seal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota lawmakers are resurrecting an effort to redesign the state’s flag and seal.

Redesign proponents say the current flag is indistinct among other U.S. states and features imagery that is offensive to Native Americans.

The legislation from Democratic Reps. Mike Freiberg, of Golden Valley, and Peter Fischer, of Maplewood, would establish a 14-member redesign commission. The current flag is blue with the official state seal prominently displayed.

Upper Sioux Tribal Chairman Kevin Jensvold says the seal on the flag fails to come to terms with Minnesota’s history of violence against Native Americans.

