Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota teachers in third week of strike, California follows suit

Teacher strike
Teacher strike(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Across the country, union workers are seizing the opportunity posed by tight labor markets to recover some of the power they feel they lost in recent decades as unions shrank in size and influence.

Thousands of teachers and other school workers have walked out in Sacramento.

The California capital is the second major U.S. school district this month to see a work stoppage over pay and staffing shortages.

In Minneapolis, teachers are in their third week of a strike. The walkouts come as schools across the country have had to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and limited resources for granting the demands of educators and support staff.

Officials expect to see more labor strife as the country emerges from the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages
Dave & Buster's
A sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s
Police lights road
Police: Names released in two-vehicle fatal crash, Lincoln County
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags at half-staff in honor of Madeleine Albright
Salute to Our Heroes dinner to benefit Wings of Valor Lodge
‘Salute To Our Heroes’ fundraiser raises money for Wings of Valor Lodge
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
Biden administration working to ensure Native Americans have equal access to voting
MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Evan...
Planned Parenthood receives $20 million from Bezos’ ex-wife