NDN Collective files lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a shooting that injured one person, and led to the arrest of a Native American suspect, Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre posted to Facebook that she wanted to ban Native Americans from the property. In response, the NDN Collective held a march in Rapid City protesting the policy, and filing legal action.

Tuesday’s comments from Uhre were quickly condemned by many in Rapid City, including the NDN Collective. The activist group’s President & CEO Nick Tilsen said when they heard about the comments, they went to go get a room at the hotel, to see if the policy was true. He said they were denied.

“And then we send our people up there. My sister, Sunny Red Bear, our team here at NDN Collective went up there. And they denied both of us rooms.” said Tilsen.

Tilsen said in doing so, they violated the law.

“In the process of doing that, they violated our civil rights.”

In response, the NDN Collective is filing a federal civil rights class action lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel. Former U.S. Attorney, and current partner at Robins Kaplan LLP Brendan Johnson will be representing the group.

“And we filed it as a class action, on behalf of all if the Native Americans in our community who have been discriminated against.” said Johnson.

Protesters say the comments from Uhre are only one example of continued discrimination and racism from some in Rapid City, and the only wat to stop it is with action.

“I think of my children. I think of all of the systems that they’re going to have to navigate as they get older, that have underlying roots of systemic racism, that is going to have symptoms of all throughout their lives.” said NDN Collective Racial Equity Campaign Director Sunny Red Bear.

Johnson said the process now of filing the complaint will be a long one. He said we wants patience from everyone, so that the action in court can take place uninterrupted.

“To be clear, we don’t file this complaint to send a message. We file a complaint because we want justice.” said Johnson.

Connie Uhre’s son Nick is the manager of the Grand Gateway Hotel. He said his mother’s statement about banning Native Americans is not hotel policy. In a statement to KOTA-TV, he said his family is receiving threats, and is considering shutting down the hotel.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.