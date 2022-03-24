Pierre Area Chamber names new CEO

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Chief Executive Officer of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce has been named.

Officials say, Tia Kafka has been given the position and will begin April 4, 2022.

Kafka has served as the Convention and Visitors Bureau Director for the Chamber since 2019. Prior to that, Kafka was the Communications Director for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Her passion for community involvement, along with her current work in the industry will continue to propel the Chamber forward in serving its membership.

“The Executive Board of Directors felt that Tia was a perfect fit for leading the organization,” says Chamber President Aaron Fabel. “Tia has proven herself as a dedicated leader in our community with her current role. Her vision and commitment to the Pierre area communities along with her experience within the Chamber as the CVB director were all key factors in the decision.”

Tia graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a degree in mass communications with an emphasis in public relations and advertising. Tia and her husband Joe have two children and currently reside in Pierre. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family hiking, camping, and fishing.

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is an active membership organization that has served the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities since origination as the Pierre Citizens Union in 1881. The Chamber promotes prosperity, growth and our way of life in the lower Oahe region.

