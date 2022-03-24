Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Planned Parenthood receives $20 million from Bezos’ ex-wife

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Evan...
MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Planned Parenthood North Central States has received an unexpected donation of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Officials say it’s the largest donation in the organization’s history. Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

North Central States operates 28 facilities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. Sarah Stoesz, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, says the donation brings tremendous relief because costs of providing care are going up.

Scott revealed Wednesday that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits, including $275 million to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages
Dave & Buster's
A sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s
Police lights road
Police: Names released in two-vehicle fatal crash, Lincoln County
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff.
Flags at half-staff in honor of Madeleine Albright
Teacher strike
Minnesota teachers in third week of strike, California follows suit
Salute to Our Heroes dinner to benefit Wings of Valor Lodge
‘Salute To Our Heroes’ fundraiser raises money for Wings of Valor Lodge
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
Biden administration working to ensure Native Americans have equal access to voting