Rapid City man identified as crash victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man has been identified as the driver who died in a one-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, 37-year-old Jeremy Solt failed to negotiate a curve on Lower Spring Creek Road, going off the road and rolling.

Solt, according to DPS, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

