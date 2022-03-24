Avera Medical Minute
Report: Decline of mussels indicator of poor freshwater health in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new report suggests the decline of freshwater mussels in South Dakota is a sign of poor river and stream health.

South Dakota News Watch reports recent surveys of the state’s 14 major river basins found only 17 of the 36 species once known to live in state waters, a 53% decline.

Mussels are important to water ecosystems because they filter and clean water, helping other animals thrive. They are also a natural food source for several species of birds, fish, and small mammals.

“Experts say the reduction in mussel populations in South Dakota waterways is further evidence of largely poor water quality in a state where 78% of South Dakota stream-miles and 85% of lake acres are considered ‘impaired’ in some way,” the report states. The decline is due mainly to man-made reasons, including overharvesting in the early 20th century and pollution from pesticide and fertilizer runoff.

Read the full South Dakota News Watch report here

