‘Salute To Our Heroes’ fundraiser raises money for Wings of Valor Lodge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since 2019 the Wings of Valor Lodge in Parker, South Dakota has been providing a place for veterans to hunt and spend time with one another.

“When you have those three or four days with other vets you’re able to establish a bond and you’re not going to get that at some other organizations where you’re just there for a day,” Retired United States Air Force Captain David Smith said.

Due to the injuries, many veterans sustained while in combat the lodge is designed specifically for those with physical impairments.

“If you navigate through the lodge you’ll see that there is an ADA standard feel to it but we took it to a wheelchair accessible thought process and added a world-class experience to that,” Wings of Valor President Sean Adams said.

Wings Of Valor is completely volunteer operated with veterans not paying a single cent for any of the costs of their hunting trip.

Due to the costs of operating the lodge the organization is holding a fundraiser Thursday night at the South Dakota Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls.

“Chef Dominick and his team will be serving the food tonight, we’re going to have a live auction at the end of the evening we’re going to have a silent auction going on throughout the night so it’s just going to be a fun night for everybody,” Wings Of Valor Board Member Daniel Konz said.

Thursday’s dinner and silent auction runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. with all of the money raised going straight to the lodge.

