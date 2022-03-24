Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDDP condemns racist language from Rapid City hotel owner

South Dakota Democratic Party logo
South Dakota Democratic Party logo(South Dakota Democratic Party)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Democrat Party condemns the racist post on social media by a Rapid City hotel owner.

On Sunday, Connie Uhre posted racist comments on social media and threatened to ban Native Americans from the Grand Gateway Hotel. Members of the South Dakota Democrat Party proudly participated in Wednesday’s Unity March Against Racism.

“There’s no room for racism in South Dakota. The South Dakota Democratic Party is clear in its condemnation of Connie Uhre’s racist comments. We stand with South Dakota’s Native American communities to oppose discrimination in our state,” said South Dakota Democratic Party Chair, Randy Seiler. “Governor Noem is always quick to comment on controversial issues, but when she has the opportunity to condemn racism in our state, her silence speaks volumes. South Dakota deserves a leader who will stand up to hate and intolerance.”

SDDP Native Outreach Director Cante Heart spoke at yesterday’s rally and later released the following statement, “We appreciate our allies for standing with us against racism. There is no excuse to be silent on this issue. The lack of leadership from our governor on this matter speaks volumes. We will continue to work hard for better leadership in our state.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages
Dave & Buster's
A sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s
Police lights road
Police: Names released in two-vehicle fatal crash, Lincoln County
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting

Latest News

High Fire Danger Across the Region
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Minnesota lawmakers plan to redesign offensive state flag and seal
Cybersecurity
Dakota State to move forward with cyber-research initiative
Tia Kafka the new Pierre Area Chamber CEO
Pierre Area Chamber names new CEO