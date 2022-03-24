SDDP condemns racist language from Rapid City hotel owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Democrat Party condemns the racist post on social media by a Rapid City hotel owner.

On Sunday, Connie Uhre posted racist comments on social media and threatened to ban Native Americans from the Grand Gateway Hotel. Members of the South Dakota Democrat Party proudly participated in Wednesday’s Unity March Against Racism.

“There’s no room for racism in South Dakota. The South Dakota Democratic Party is clear in its condemnation of Connie Uhre’s racist comments. We stand with South Dakota’s Native American communities to oppose discrimination in our state,” said South Dakota Democratic Party Chair, Randy Seiler. “Governor Noem is always quick to comment on controversial issues, but when she has the opportunity to condemn racism in our state, her silence speaks volumes. South Dakota deserves a leader who will stand up to hate and intolerance.”

SDDP Native Outreach Director Cante Heart spoke at yesterday’s rally and later released the following statement, “We appreciate our allies for standing with us against racism. There is no excuse to be silent on this issue. The lack of leadership from our governor on this matter speaks volumes. We will continue to work hard for better leadership in our state.”

