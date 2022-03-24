Some Warmer Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see decreasing cloud cover across most of the region today. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers move through, especially this evening. Otherwise, highs will rebound back into the 50s across most of the region with a few 60s out to the west. The wind will be lighter than it has been the past few days, but still breezy at times. The wind will pick up heading into Friday. Wind gusts around 50 mph will be possible for parts of the region! Highs will be in the 50s again for most of us.

This weekend will begin on a sunny note with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s around most of the region. Clouds will begin to build in for Sunday as temperatures look to stay in the 40s. Much of this weekend is looking to stay dry. We’ll look at precipitation moving in for the beginning of next week and once again it looks to involve a mix of rain and snow.

While we’re going to be staying dry and quiet for the next few days, stay tuned with continued updates on the next round of precipitation with your First Alert Weather Team!

