Someone You Should Know: Four-Year-Old from Dell Rapids making an impact through song

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Caesyn Hemmer is no ordinary 4-year-old.

Since he learned to speak, Caesyn has been singing.

“I remember back when he was two and a half years old he’d be in the kitchen grabbing a spatula or a whisk or anything he could find in the kitchen drawer that he could use as a microphone,” said Caesyn’s mother, Amy Hemmer.

He began singing in church where he enjoyed performing in front of a large group of people.

His parents and brother Kai have been supportive of his talent and bravery from the beginning.

“We were just so proud of him. It was my father-in-law’s idea to see if he could sing the national anthem for this specific game,” said Amy Hemmer.

When asked if he was nervous to sing the National Anthem in front of a large audience he said he wasn’t scared.

“I was ready to do it,” said Caesyn.

”It was unbelievable. I was for sure more anxious for him than he was,” Caesyn’s father, Drew Hemmer.

“You know, just sing his innocent little 4-year-old heart out with such heartfelt passion,” said Amy Hemmer.

Amy says that Caesyn has been able to memorize and learn songs with ease.

“His music teacher at school pulled him one day in the afternoon and they went down to the gymnasium and practiced one time and had a couple of high school students on back up in case he would get a little stage fright the day of, but it wasn’t a problem, hand him a microphone and there he goes,” said Amy Hemmer.

Already making an impact on his community at such a young age, Caesyn’s future looks bright.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.