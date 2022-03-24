Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota veteran denied benefits after exposure to toxic burn pits

Jerry Somsen denied benefits after exposed to toxic burn pits.
Jerry Somsen denied benefits after exposed to toxic burn pits.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEBSTER, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - When President Joe Biden mentioned the term “burn pits” while discussing health benefits for military veterans during his State of the Union address March 1, many Americans heard of the issue for the first time.

Congress is crafting legislation to assist post-9/11 combat veterans exposed to toxic smoke from burn pits that contractors used to dispose of human waste, chemicals, munitions, and other hazardous materials in Iraq and Afghanistan.

For Jerry Somsen of Webster, S.D., who grew up dreaming of being a soldier, and who helped command a South Dakota Army National Guard battalion during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Biden’s words were merely a reminder that the wounds of war can linger, even when their origin is unclear.

The 54-year-old insurance executive started experiencing tremors in his hands a few years after returning from southern Iraq in 2005. The shaking soon spread to both sides of his body and down his legs. Last year, a doctor diagnosed Somsen with Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder though Somsen has no family history with the disease.

In a recent interview, Somsen’s hands shook noticeably as he recounted the neurological tests and other medical appointments that so far have not led to any disability coverage for his illness from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, which only recognizes certain conditions as linked to burn pit exposure.

Somsen is one of the 16 South Dakotans on a confidential registry of veterans self-reporting symptoms of burn pit exposure, ranging in severity from nasal congestion to lung cancer. The registry is maintained by Burn Pits 360, a non-profit advocacy group.

Further action in Washington will be determined through negotiations between a Democrat-favored measure in the House of Representatives and a more modest bipartisan measure that passed unanimously in the Senate. Veterans and their families continue to seek clarity on what the government can provide in terms of treatment and financial support.

For more on this topic, go online tosdnewswatch.org.

