Super Seniors for USD really enjoying the run to the Sweet 16

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes had their final practice today in Vermillion before taking off for Wichita and the Sweet 16.

The Summit League champions have now duplicated what the Jackrabbits did as the only other conference team to win 2 games in the NCAA tournament.

And now they have a chance to make even more history with a win over Michigan Saturday night. For the Super Seniors who came back in particular, this has really been something special!

Senior Chloe Lamb says, ”You can win and not have fun right and you can win and literally enjoy every second of it and I think that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Senior Hannah Sjerven says, ”I’m very happy, very happy I decided to come back. There’s a lot of people that questioned is it worth it and it’s definitely worth it.”

Senior Liv Korngable says, ”It’s kind of like you wake up and you’re like oh, we just beat Baylor. So it’s kind of cool yeah.”

The Coyotes will play Michigan Saturday at 5:30. Dakota News Now’s Cooper Seamer will be with the team at the Sweet 16 with complete coverage.

