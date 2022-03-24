Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Super Seniors for USD really enjoying the run to the Sweet 16

Coyotes are having fun while winning
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes had their final practice today in Vermillion before taking off for Wichita and the Sweet 16.

The Summit League champions have now duplicated what the Jackrabbits did as the only other conference team to win 2 games in the NCAA tournament.

And now they have a chance to make even more history with a win over Michigan Saturday night. For the Super Seniors who came back in particular, this has really been something special!

Senior Chloe Lamb says, ”You can win and not have fun right and you can win and literally enjoy every second of it and I think that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Senior Hannah Sjerven says, ”I’m very happy, very happy I decided to come back. There’s a lot of people that questioned is it worth it and it’s definitely worth it.”

Senior Liv Korngable says, ”It’s kind of like you wake up and you’re like oh, we just beat Baylor. So it’s kind of cool yeah.”

The Coyotes will play Michigan Saturday at 5:30. Dakota News Now’s Cooper Seamer will be with the team at the Sweet 16 with complete coverage.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages
Police lights road
Police: Names released in two-vehicle fatal crash, Lincoln County
03/22/22 1225 pm. SD Hwy 28 is currently shut down from 473rd Ave to 474th Ave for a Semi Roll...
Police: SD HWY 28 shut down due to overturned semi-truck
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property

Latest News

SDSU women over disappointment of NCAA and enjoying more March basketball in WNIT
Jackrabbits over the NCAA disappointment and are pumped to be still playing in March
Dordt women very proud of season and NAIA National Championship run
Dordt Defenders proud of their season that ended just shy of a national title in NAIA Women’s Basketball
March 23rd Plays of the Week
March 23rd Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 23rd
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 23rd