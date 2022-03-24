Avera Medical Minute
Task Force selected to establish the vision for William H. Lyon Fair Grounds

W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds building in Sioux Falls (file)
W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds building in Sioux Falls (file)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners authorized the formation of a task force for the purpose of reviewing and establishing a vision for the William H. Lyon Fair Grounds.

The County Board of Commissioners says after a thoughtful review of the 64 applications received, they have selected fifteen individuals to serve on the task force. The official task force now includes Adam Kniffen, Amy Pokela, Bryce Jones, Cathy Harr, Chad Biegler, Erik Nyberg, Heidi Zwinger, Holly Rader, Jeff Eckhoff, Jon Carroll, Michael Jamison, Regina Beers, Robert Thimjon, Ron Nelson, and Sylvia Wolters

