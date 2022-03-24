Avera Medical Minute
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments

Tuesday’s comments from Uhre were quickly condemned by many in Rapid City, including the NDN Collective.(Dakota News Now)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Native Americans and their allies came together for a unity march against racism to protest recent statements from the Grand Gateway Hotel.

After a recent shooting, a representative with the business took to social media to declare they would no longer allow Native Americans on their property.

Although the manager told us on Tuesday that this was not hotel policy, and that Native Americans are welcome there, members of indigenous activist group NDN Collective said they attempted to check out a room and were denied.

“So, they went from saying something to actively denying our ability to rent rooms from them,” said President and CEO of NDN Collective, Nick TIlsen.

Sunny Red Bear claimed to be one of the people turned away and said rejection from the hotel was a feeling hard to understand.

“It’s really heavy and a lot of people are asking, you know, is this surprising for you and it’s not. Racial discrimination happens all the time throughout our communities,” said Red Bear.

“We came up here because in 2022, this is still happening in this community and we’re not going to stand for it,” said Tilsen.

Instead, Tilsen said they want to hold them accountable and filed a federal class action lawsuit against the business, with former US Attorney Brendan Johnson at their side.

“To hold them accountable and to seek justice and to stop this behavior,” explained Tilsen.

“I want to encourage our community, I want to encourage our youth, I want to let our community know, our native community, we do have the power. I want to say we have the power because the business that we bring to the city and I do want to put other businesses on notice of we will make stances, we will stand with people when these incidents happen, when this racism is present in our city, we will make a stance,” said Red Bear.

Several area businesses have also took to social media to show their support including a Facebook post from Press Start letting the public know they are open to everyone.

Perkins located on Lacrosse Street right next to the Grand Gateway reached out to tell us in an email that the hotel’s statements do not reflect their own and they too welcome everyone.

“We know that a lot of businesses in the Rapid City community do support us, and do support the native community because they want to see this change. They understand that we’re a part of this community,” said Tilsen.

He added it takes everyone to make a change.

“That’s why you see both native people and white people and business owners all march out here together, because they want something better for this community. To actually move it forward and prevent this kind of racism in the community,” said Tilsen.

