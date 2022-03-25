Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, March 24th

Jacks win 3rd straight in WNIT, USD women in Wichita, Scheierman declares for NBA and NSIC baseball highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU women rolled in the second half to beat Drake in the 3rd round of the WNIT in Brookings. The Coyotes are in Wichita where they are preparing for Saturday’s Sweet 16 game with Michigan, Baylor Scheierman might not be back at SDSU and NSIC baseball highlights from Augie and USF.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

