B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The drastic rise in cryptocurrency has led to an increase in the number of scammers attempting to use crypto to scam people warns the Better Business Bureau.

The most recent risk report for the B.B.B. shows that crypto scams have moved from the number seven spot into the number two spot just in the last year.

“Our scam tracker had 1,200 people report losses of 8 million dollars, the F.T.C. reported losses of 75 million last year,” Jessie Schmidt said, the Better Business Bureau vice president of the South Dakota region.

Crypto Scammers are taking advantage of people in a variety of different ways, including posing as a friend on social media.

“Let’s say they send you a link you download that link. That link is maybe downloading malware, maybe key stroking software. So as you go to log in to your crypto wallet it’s giving them all that information on their side and now they have access to your crypto wallet,” Schmidt said.

Scammers are also convincing people certain online purchases can only be made using cryptocurrency, which creates a problem that other scams do not.

“If I go up to a crypto ATM and I put my credit card into it, there is nobody stopping me. There is nobody asking me to take a deep breath,” Schmidt said.

There are safe ways to purchase cryptocurrencies, but just like with any other investment make sure to do some research before buying.

“Knowledge is power. Do what you need to do to educate yourself to ensure that you’re not going to lose your money,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also recommends checking the google or apple app store if someone sends you a link to download a crypto app.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.