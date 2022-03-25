Boxer dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A boxer died a day after he required medical attention following a bout in Rapid City.

The boxer was a contender in the Elite Male Division at the South Dakota Golden Gloves boxing show on Saturday.

USA Boxing said the boxer required medical attention after his match, and died Sunday at a local hospital. The organization did not identify the boxer.

The Rapid City Journal reported he is from North Dakota. North Dakota Local Boxing Committee President Danny Pruneda ordered all affiliated gyms in North Dakota to close for one day in his memory.

