Coyotes want to keep their season going in Sweet 16

WICHITA, KS (Dakota News Now) -With a win over Baylor in Waco, Texas last Sunday the South Dakota women’s basketball programs reached new heights. Now the team faces a new challenge and experience in the Sweet 16.

The two wins over Ole Miss and Baylor have been a rewarding experience for the program looking to make an impact in the NCAA Tournament. As a team, they’re trying not to overthink the next step.

“You know, it still kind of feels a little bit surreal. We like to say that we’re just playing a basketball game, right? So we try not to get too high on everything that’s going on,” said Senior Guard Chloe Lamb.

Although spring break is over at USD, the team is locked into their trip to Kansas. “We’re putting the athlete in student-athlete right now, for sure. We’re all just grateful to be playing another game. As a fifth year senior, I want to play as long as I can,” said Senior Liv Korngable.

The challenge alone of recovering and preparing to continue in the tournament is already a tall order. But for the players, blocking out the outside distractions is another aspect of getting mentally prepared. “It’s as hard as you make it. I’m trying to stay off of social media, avoid all of that stuff to just focus in on the voices within our team and our program. Because right now, that’s all that matters,” said Senior Forward Hannah Sjerven.

Even though the Coyotes made it to the Sweet 16 after knocking off Baylor on their home court, they don’t face an easier challenge against Michigan at a neutral location. “Michigan is a very complete team. They’re a team that has been at this point and time before in their careers last year. So, a team that’s experienced at the same time,” said South Dakota Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

The Coyotes will be the last team to practice at the INTRUST Bank Arena Friday. They’ll take on Michigan Saturday evening at 5:30 in the day’s late game.

In Wichita, Kansas, Cooper Seamer, Dakota News Now.

