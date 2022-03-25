Avera Medical Minute
Fridays on the Plaza to return this summer

Each Friday this summer, Dakota News Now is inviting musicians from across the region to...
Each Friday this summer, Dakota News Now is inviting musicians from across the region to perform during the lunch hour in the 12th Street Plaza outside our studio.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A summertime favorite returns this summer.

After a two-year absence, we’re bringing back Fridays on the Plaza.

Each Friday this summer, Dakota News Now is inviting musicians from across the region to perform during the lunch hour in the 12th Street Plaza outside our studio.

You can leave the brown bag lunch at the office; some of Sioux Falls’ best food trucks will also be on hand to serve up lunch.

Bring a lawn chair and your appetite and enjoy some free live music over your lunch hour!

If you know any musicians who would like to perform, or you’re a food truck operator who would like to get on the schedule, email us at fridays@dakotanewsnow.com.

