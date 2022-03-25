Avera Medical Minute
Growing salsa business sticks close to roots

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To continue highlighting women-owned businesses in our community during Women’s History Month, we spoke with the owners of Salas Salsas. The mother-daughter team of Patricia Burbine and Marcela Salas puts a big focus on family. They expect to grow a little more this spring with the debut of their food truck. They discussed where you can find them and when as the days get warmer.

