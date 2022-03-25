Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

“Hairspray” playing at the Washington Pavilion this weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Theater critic Mitchell Olson joined us to talk about “Hairspray” playing at the Washington Pavilion this weekend. This iconic show set in the 1960s is brought to life by a Broadway touring company. This is one show you won’t want to miss! Tickets can be found here: https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/hairspray

March 25 at 7:30 p.m. March 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Dave & Buster's
A sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s
Micah Aberson, SiouxFalls.Business
Mammoth Sports president has big plans for Sioux Falls expansion
Meagan Kloes was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 crash in Summerville. Her mother says she...
Good Samaritan rescues woman crushed by car for hours in freezing rain
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Minnesota lawmakers plan to redesign offensive state flag and seal

Latest News

boxing gloves (FILE)
Boxer dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout
Friday radar
First Alert Weather Report: Very windy Friday, high risk of fire danger
Riley Frantzen shares his story of beginning his nursing career on the frontline of the...
‘Baptism of fire’ on the frontline of the COVID pandemic
Are we nearing the end of the COVID pandemic?
Avera Medical Minute: Are we nearing the end of the COVID pandemic?