Noem vetoes 3 bills, including COVID funding appropriations bill

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has issued vetoes for three bills passed by the South Dakota legislature, including a major appropriations bill outlining how federal COVID-19 relief funds can be spent.

On Friday, Noem vetoed the coronavirus funding bill - House Bill 1281 - as well House Bill 1223, which allows pregnant minors to give consent for medical treatment, and Senate Bill 151, which would remove simple marijuana convictions from background records if the charges happened more than five years ago.

The governor and lawmakers butted heads over coronavirus funding several times during the legislative session. Noem wanted authority over spending those funds herself, while some lawmakers argued the legislature should have that power. HB 1281 ultimately left spending authority in the hands of the legislature.

Lawmakers will meet Monday in the final day of the legislative session, known as “veto day.” A two-thirds majority in both chambers is required to override a veto issued by the governor.

Noem sent letters to lawmakers outlining her reasoning for vetoing each bill. A link to those letters is below.

House Bill 1281 veto

House Bill 1223 veto

Senate Bill 151 veto

