Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem vetoes 3 bills, including COVID funding appropriations bill

Governor Kristi Noem (file photo)
Governor Kristi Noem (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem has issued vetoes for three bills passed by the South Dakota legislature, including a major appropriations bill outlining how federal COVID-19 relief funds can be spent.

On Friday, Noem vetoed the coronavirus funding bill - House Bill 1281 - as well House Bill 1223, which allows pregnant minors to give consent for medical treatment, and Senate Bill 151, which would remove simple marijuana convictions from background records if the charges happened more than five years ago.

The governor and lawmakers butted heads over coronavirus funding several times during the legislative session. Noem wanted authority over spending those funds herself, while some lawmakers argued the legislature should have that power. HB 1281 ultimately left spending authority in the hands of the legislature.

Lawmakers will meet Monday in the final day of the legislative session, known as “veto day.” A two-thirds majority in both chambers is required to override a veto issued by the governor.

Noem sent letters to lawmakers outlining her reasoning for vetoing each bill. A link to those letters is below.

House Bill 1281 veto

House Bill 1223 veto

Senate Bill 151 veto

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

boxing gloves (FILE)
Boxer dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout
Micah Aberson, SiouxFalls.Business
Mammoth Sports president has big plans for Sioux Falls expansion
Dave & Buster's
A sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Minnesota lawmakers plan to redesign offensive state flag and seal

Latest News

B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise
B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise
B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise
B.B.B. warns cryptocurrency scams are on the rise
High school students from across South Dakota take part in a culinary competition.
SD High School teams participate in “ProStart Invitational”
The impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Ravnsborg impeachment committee set to meet Monday to finalize report, recommendation