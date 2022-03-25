NSIC Baseball Highlights as Augie (twice) and USF both win Thursday

SIOUX FALLS and BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy day in NSIC baseball Thursday as Augustana hosted MN-Duluth for 2 and the Sioux Falls Cougars also played 2 against Minot State at Brandon.

AUGIE RECAP (Courtesy Augustana Athletics)

Augustana baseball hosted the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Thursday in an afternoon doubleheader. The Vikings defeated the Bulldogs in both games of the conference doubleheader.

With the sweep, Augustana improves to 14-4-1 on the year and 4-1 in the NSIC. Duluth falls to 9-9, 3-2.

Game 1: Augustana 14, Minnesota Duluth 5

On the mound for Augustana to start the game was Evan Furst. Furst pitched 4.1 innings, sealing the win with four strikeouts. Taking over for Furst was Clayton Thompson who recorded two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Josh Olson and Jason Axelberg pitched 0.2 innings, logging one strikeout each.

It was all Augustana in the first inning, scoring four runs to start the game. Carter Howell reached base on an error by the Bulldogs second baseman, allowing Jack Hines and Jordan Barth to score. Howell was brought home on a sacrifice fly to left field from Jaxon Rosencranz. A single from Mitch Stroh pushed the Vikings to four runs after Will Olson scored.

In the second inning, Howell singled up the middle to bring home Hines. A single from Will Olson sent Howell and Barth home to push the Vikings to 7-0. Will Olson was brought home by Mitch Stroh and AU led 8-0 after two innings.

Barth homered in the third inning, scoring Hines.

Minnesota Duluth got on the board with a solo homerun in the fourth inning.

Drey Dirksen hit the second home run of the game in the fifth inning, allowing Hines and JT Mix to add runs to the board.

UMD added two runs in the sixth inning. Augustana tallied one more run when Tate Meiners scored in the sixth, pushing the Vikings’ score to 14.

The Bulldogs logged two runs in the seventh inning, but fell short in the game.

Howell and Dirksen each totaled two RBI. Barth led Augustana with two hits and seven Vikings in the lineup recorded at least one hit.

Game 2: Augustana 9, Minnesota Duluth 2

Starting on the mound for Augustana was Tony Lanier. Lanier stayed for 5.1 innings and recorded eight strikeouts, facing 19 batters. Caleb Kranz stepped onto the mound in the sixth inning, logging five strikeouts. Jed Schmidt joined the game and pitched x innings.

Augustana got on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a single from Maddux Baggs to score Max Mosser.

In the fourth inning, JT Mix scored Luke Ballweg. Mix was brought home by Maddux Baggs when Baggs doubled to left field.

The Vikings kept the scoring going in the fifth inning with Drey Dirksen’s second home run of the day. Dirksen scored Ballweg and Howell.

Howell brought home Barth on a double to left center to put Augustana up 7-0.

The Bulldogs were able to tally two runs in the seventh inning.

In the eighth inning, Augustana added two more runs. Jason Axelberg scored on a sacrifice bunt by Maddux Baggs. Mix scored the final run of the game for the Vikings to close out the two game series.

Up Next

The Vikings return to Ronken Field on Saturday and Sunday to host the Bemidji State Beavers in a three-game series. The series starts with a doubleheader on Saturday, scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

USF RECAP (Courtesy USF Athletics)

With Grant Lung scoring the game-winning run in a 4-3 walk off win in game 1, the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (11-9, 3-2 NSIC) earned a split of an NSIC doubleheader with Minot State (8-12, 2-3 NSIC) on Thursday at First National Bank Field. USF, which ended an eight-game losing streak to MiSU in game one, took the opener and then fell to the Beavers, 7-5 in game two. The Cougars will continue a 10-game home stand as they host Southwest Minnesota State at 1:30/3:30 pm on Saturday and 1 pm on Sunday at First National Bank Field in Brandon, S.D.

Breaking it down by the numbers - In the doubleheader, sophomore Tyler Cate was 4-of-9 for a .444 average and .444 on-base percentage. With his performance, he raised his batting average to .390. Grant Lung had three hits in seven at bats as he is now hitting .268 on the year. Also Noah Christenson had three hits in seven at bats and jumped his average to a team-high .429 on the season. He also leads USF with 31 hits, 21 runs and 15 RBI. With two hits and two RBI, Ben Serie is hitting .286 with 14 RBI (second on USF). In going 3-2 in NSIC play, USF is hitting .261 as a team, led by Tyler Cate at .429 with nine hits in 21 at bats. Noah Christenson is hitting .381 in league play. On the hill, USF has a 6.97 earned run average. Derek Lungren has a 2.45 earned run average while Alex Krout is at 2.57 with seven strikeouts and a save and Caleb Ditmarson has a 2.84 earned run average with seven strikeouts.

Game 1 – USF 4 Minot State 3

USF took advantage of a two-out error and Grant Lung scored the game winning run on the ground ball by Tyler Cate as the Cougars rallied for a 4-3 walk off win in extra innings (eight innings) over the Beavers in game one. The win by USF broke an eight-game losing streak to Minot State dating to a 4-2 USF win on April 21, 2018.USF had a solid outing on the mound with three pitchers combining to strike out 10 batters with just two walks and seven hits.

Alex Krout started and worked four innings in his first start of the year. The senior right hander allowed five hits and two runs with five strikeouts. Derek Lundgren allowed one run on two hits in three innings with four strikeouts. Mason Leonard (3-1) picked up the win with an inning of shutout relief. He had a strikeout in throwing 12 pitches in the inning. Trevyn Badger (1-2) took the loss for MiSU as he worked 2 2/3 innings and allowed two hits. Dominick Parkhurst started and allowed six hits and three unearned runs with four strikeouts in five innings.USF was led offensively by Tyler Cate with three hits in five at bats with a run scored. Noah Christenson had two hits and a run scored by Grant Lung also had two hits as the Cougars totaled eight for the game.After Minot State took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Mark Ossanna (fourth inning) and a solo a home run from Blake Gallagher, USF tied the game with a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning. After Tyler Cate and Noah Christenson reached on singles, they both came home on an error by MiSU, which had six in the game. Then, USF had a leadoff single by Lung, who came around to score when the Beavers mishandled Cate’s grounder with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Game 2 – Minot State 7 USF 5

Despite Cole Schumacher’s solid outing on the mound, USF dropped a 7-5 decision to MiSU in game two as Dillon Buckmeier hit a two-out three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning.For a while it appeared USF was eying a sweep with a 5-1 lead through four innings. The Beavers chipped away and with two out in the seventh inning, Buckmeier connected on the long ball for the lead.Schumacher, who did not figure in the decision, allowed five hits and three runs in five innings. He recorded six strikeouts and walked one batter in facing 23 hitters.

Connor McGonigal (2-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in two innings. Gage Yost earned the victory in relief as he improved to 1-0 on the season for MiSU. He did not allow a hit and had a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings on the hill. Craig Schmich earned his second save.After MiSU scored in the first inning, USF responded with a five-spot in the fourth inning. The key hit was Ben Serie’s two-run single. In game two, USF also had hits from Connor King, Tyler Cate, Noah Christenson and Grant Lung. USF now trails the all-time series, 17-11, with MiSU.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.