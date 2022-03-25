Obscure Brewing Co. grows in familiarity with Sioux Falls community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Breweries are littered throughout the Sioux Empire, but the owner of Obscure Brewing Co. noticed a void east of Downtown Sioux Falls. The name of the brewery ties the relative isolation into its name “Obscure”, but it also hails from a book read in college.

“Judge the Obscure by Thomas Hardy,” said owner Don Choate. “It’s not the most pleasant book in the world. I don’t recommend people reading it because it’s pretty grim, but I thought that since we were not downtown and we are on the east doing our own thing that we were the Obscure brewery.”

Choate started brewing right after college and learned about homebrewing. The interest quickly became a hobby and he got more serious about it as he grew older.

