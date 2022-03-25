Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Obscure Brewing Co. grows in familiarity with Sioux Falls community

In our series Pours at 4:00, we are highlighting Obscure Brewing Co. and why the word obscure...
In our series Pours at 4:00, we are highlighting Obscure Brewing Co. and why the word obscure was the choice.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Breweries are littered throughout the Sioux Empire, but the owner of Obscure Brewing Co. noticed a void east of Downtown Sioux Falls. The name of the brewery ties the relative isolation into its name “Obscure”, but it also hails from a book read in college.

Judge the Obscure by Thomas Hardy,” said owner Don Choate. “It’s not the most pleasant book in the world. I don’t recommend people reading it because it’s pretty grim, but I thought that since we were not downtown and we are on the east doing our own thing that we were the Obscure brewery.”

Choate started brewing right after college and learned about homebrewing. The interest quickly became a hobby and he got more serious about it as he grew older.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

boxing gloves (FILE)
Boxer dies after needing medical aid at South Dakota bout
Micah Aberson, SiouxFalls.Business
Mammoth Sports president has big plans for Sioux Falls expansion
Dave & Buster's
A sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Minnesota lawmakers plan to redesign offensive state flag and seal

Latest News

Obscure Brewing Co. grows in familiarity with Sioux Falls community
An Expert’s Guide To Making Homemade Salsa
Growing salsa business sticks close to roots
Growing salsa business sticks close to roots
Active Next Week?
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather