Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pepsi teams up with IHOP for maple syrup cola

Pepsi and IHOP join forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.
Pepsi and IHOP join forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.(PEPSICO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi and IHOP have joined forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

It follows a spate of other unusual limited-edition flavors in recent years, including Pepsi Apple Pie and Pepsi Cracker Jack.

The soft drink giant announced the new drink on Thursday.

It’s not available at the retail level, not even at IHOP locations.

However, it is available through a social media giveaway until March 29.

For a chance to get the new drink, use either Instagram or Twitter to post a photo or video of a stack of pancakes.

Just tag IHOP and add the hashtags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes.

Two thousand winners will be selected, and one winner will also get a custom Pepsi spout, inspired by IHOP’s iconic syrup pitchers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Dave & Buster's
A sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s
Micah Aberson, SiouxFalls.Business
Mammoth Sports president has big plans for Sioux Falls expansion
Meagan Kloes was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 crash in Summerville. Her mother says she...
Good Samaritan rescues woman crushed by car for hours in freezing rain
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Minnesota lawmakers plan to redesign offensive state flag and seal

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine reports 300 died in Russian strike on theater
Ukraine said they destroyed a large Russian warship at the Berdyansk port.
RAW: Russian warship destroyed
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike