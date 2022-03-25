Ravnsborg impeachment committee set to meet Monday to finalize report, recommendation

PIERRE, S.D. - The House “Select Committee on Investigation,” considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is set to end its work early next week when lawmakers return to the State Capitol for Veto Day.

Speaker Spencer Gosch (R- Glenham) told reporters following the committee’s last meeting on March 9 that the goal was for them to release a redacted version of the investigative report, and a recommendation as to whether or not Ravnsborg should be impeached to the full House. Gosch also said that it was possible that the committee would release two recommendations, one for those who believe Ravnsborg should be impeached and one for those who believe he should not be.

Gosch, the committee’s chairman, said that it was still the goal of the committee to release the report and make a recommendation to the committee by Monday or Tuesday latest, depending on how long Veto Day took.

“We are going to get together Monday to discuss finalizing the report,” said Gosch. “Once it is finalized we will have a discussion about a recommendation.”

If the report and a recommendation is released by the committee Monday, it would give House lawmakers roughly two weeks to consider whether or not they should impeach Ravnsborg, before they return to Pierre on April 12 to vote on whether or not to do so.

Ravnsborg is facing impeachment proceedings over his role in a fatal crash in September of 2020 when he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car near Highmore.

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (file)

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.