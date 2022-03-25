Scheierman might be leaving SDSU for the NBA Draft in June

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With all of the players opting for the transfer portal I wondered where SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman was going with his tweet today.

Instead he talked about how much the school and community have meant to him... And at the end, that he was declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He must make a final decision about leaving college before the draft in June.

Scheierman was named the Summit League’s Most Valuable player as a sophomore after being near the top in scoring rebounding and assists... Jacks fans are certainly hoping he will be back to a team that will have lofty goals for next season.

His coach, Eric Henderson told me tonight it’s a win-win regardless of what final decision he makes. It’s great for the team if he returns but great for Baylor if he realizes a dream to play in the NBA.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.