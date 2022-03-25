Very Wind Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect across the region through this evening. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Throw in low humidity and dry conditions and we have a high risk of fire danger later today.

It is going to be very windy as we head through the rest of today. The wind will be between 20 and 30 mph with wind gusts ranging between 40 and 50 mph. At times, wind gusts will exceed 50 mph especially in central and western South Dakota. The issue will be how dry it’s been as of late in central and western South Dakota. There will be a major concern for grassland fires so it’s incredibly important not to do any burning. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Heading into the weekend, we’re going to be cooling down to the 40s for highs on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature more sunshine, but cloud cover will increase on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of us on Sunday, but we’ll get to the 50s in western South Dakota.

Next week is looking more active as we track some precipitation to move through beginning Monday night and continue through next Thursday. The wind will ramp up and this should impact much of the area this time around. Most of this will fall in the form of rain, but some snowflakes mixing in will be possible. It’s too far out to see if we’re going to be looking at snowfall accumulations, but stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we get closer!

