Aberdeen Central hires first softball head coach

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Central High School will launch its girls softball program in the Spring of 2023, and it’s already hired its first head coach.

Cassidy Schaar comes with plenty of softball experience in Aberdeen. She played college softball at Northern State University before becoming the assistant coach at Presentation College for the last two seasons.

”My head coach has provided me with a lot of freedom to be able to try new things and give my input and my feedback on things, so I’ve really been able to build a really strong foundation in my coaching career,” said Schaar.

It was that foundation that motivated her to apply to be the first Aberdeen Central head coach.

”Right away, I think it had been open for maybe, I don’t know, an hour, and I was putting my in my application. I had all my resources ready to make sure I was ready to go for that, because I wanted to be the first one to apply,” said Schaar.

While Coach Schaar was filling out her application, her fiance, Zach Neer, was too. He just landed the Director of Strength and Conditioning job at Northern State University.

”Cass is an energy box, right? So, girls are going to love her. They’re going to have a lot of fun. She’s very knowledgeable in softball. It’s going to be fun for her, and it’s going to be fun for me to watch her progress and get better as a coach as the years go on. So, I’m excited,” said Neer.

South Dakota just sanctioned girls softball as a Spring sport to start in 2023. Coach Schaar says there’s already been interest show from the female athletes in Aberdeen.

”I think that we are really going to put ourselves on the map right away. I know that we surveyed roughly I think between 400 and 500 female athletes and about 240 of them said they wanted to play softball,” said Schaar.

Coach Schaar’s goal for the softball program’s first season is to make it to the state tournament in June of 2023, which is in talks to be held in Aberdeen. Three weeks after the state tournament in 2023, her and Zach are set to tie the knot.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.