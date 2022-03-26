Big crowds and atmosphere pushing SDSU to excel in WNIT

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For South Dakota State’s women the WNIT may have started with the motivation of proving that they deserved to have made the NCAA Tournament Field of 68 as an at-large bid.

It’s become clear through three rounds, though, that it now means much more to the Jackrabbits.

Last night SDSU used another of their patented third quarter runs to pull away and dismantle Drake 84-66 to advance to the WNIT Quarterfinals in front more than 3100 fans at Frost Arena.

Though NCAA Tournaments have been the standard in Brookings since the program became eligible to make them in 2009, the program has a rich history in the WNIT dating back to 2007 when it was the first tournament they were able to compete in at the Division One level.

If the disappointment of missing the Big Dance still lingers, playing in front of big and energized crowds at Frost Arena has certainly taken away most of the sting, something they’re likely to continue to do if they keep winning.

State will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Quarterfinals on Sunday at 5 PM. Alabama took down Houston last night 79-64 in Tuscaloosa.

The winner of this game advances to the WNIT Semifinals against the winner of Sunday’s UCLA at Oregon State game. WNIT Semifinals will be either March 30th or March 31st.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.